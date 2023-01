SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Kevin Huerter talks about Monday’s 136-111 throttling of the Orlando Magic, why a lopsided victory came at such a good time for Sacramento, his team setting a new franchise record for 3-pointers in the win, Chimezie Metu returning to the rotation, the season scoring high for Harrison Barnes and getting extended rest for Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox.

