SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Kevin Huerter discusses Sacramento’s hot shooting night, tying an NBA record in the opening quarter with 12 made 3-point shots in the period, the season high performance from Trey Lyles off the bench on both ends of the floor, the recent play from Harrison Barnes following Monday’s 133-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

