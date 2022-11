SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Kevin Huerter breaks-down what he sees from Sacramento’s sixth straight win, a 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons, the trouble on the defensive end, the upcoming road trip, returning to Atlanta to face his former Hawks team and why, as a Ynakees fan, he hopes Aaron Judge will remain in New York.

