SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter analyzes Sacramento’s 124-96 victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday night, why his team can’t get too high over what went wrong due to the preseason, looking forward to a different Portland team to open the season later this month, getting his first taste of the fans at Golden 1 Center and the hot shooting touch from his team in the win.

