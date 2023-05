SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Kevin Huerter meets with reporters on Monday to talk about the playoff exit from Game 7’s loss to the Warriors the previous day, why this season was the most fun he’s experienced in his young NBA career, the motivations he has for next season, the bright future he feels Sacramento has and the moments he’ll remember most from the season.

