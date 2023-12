SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s practice in Sacramento, Kevin Huerter reflects on Saturday’s win over the Denver Nuggets, the contribution from throughout the roster in that victory, looks ahead to the In-Season Knockout Round matchup with the Pelicans, lessons from the previous two games in New Orleans and explains how his car was egged over night.

Monday’s game against New Orleans tips-off at 7:00 p.m. from Golden 1 Center.