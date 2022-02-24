SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As Ukraine endures a Russian invasion, Sacramento Kings center Alex Len released a joint statement Thursday with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk condemning the attacks on their homeland.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine,” they said in the statement. “We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny.”

“We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine,” they continued. “We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!”

The Kings quote tweeted Len with the words “#StandWithUkraine.”

Len and Mykhailiuk are the only Ukrainian players in the NBA.

Len, 28, is in his 10th season of the NBA and his second stint with the Kings. The 7-foot athlete signed with the Kings during the offseason in August.

Len previously played for the Kings in 2020 when he and Jabari Parker were acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon and two second round picks.

The Kings play in their first game back from the All-Star break tonight at home against the Denver Nuggets.