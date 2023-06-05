SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis joined First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom at the Sacramento Zoo last week to help raise awareness of the long-term impact of adverse childhood experiences with a new initiative aimed to reduce toxic stress among children under five-years-old.

As the father of a 14-month old and his wife expecting the couple’s second child later this year, Sabonis spoke with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his motivations for joining First 5 California’s “Stronger Starts” campaign and his desire to be a consistent presence in the Sacramento community.