LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTXL) – Following Tuesday afternoon’s practice in Las Vegas, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about the summer league schedule ahead, availability of players for the remaining games, updates Neemias Queta’s calf injury, where he’d like to see Keegan Murray show improvement and discusses the desire to change the team’s culture.

