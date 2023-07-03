SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings summer league head coach Luke Loucks shares his thoughts on Monday’s 100-94 win over the Golden State Warriors to open the California Classic in Sacramento, the development strides Keegan Murray is making, Murray’s 29-point performance which included a highlight worthy dunk, trying to clean up the sloppiness, and sharing the win with his two daughters, who joined him at his postgame press conference.
