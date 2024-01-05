(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings are currently sitting in 5th place in the uber-talented Western Conference with a 20-13 record, which is good for four games out of first place.

If the Beam Team wants to catch up to the 24-9 Minnesota Timberwolves, the squad is going to need some reinforcements as the All-Star break approaches, and to do that, it looks as if the Kings are considering bringing in a two-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA player.

•Video Above: De’Aaron Fox on hosting Raptors, impact of Pascal Siakam

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Toronto Raptors are “ramping up trade talks” for forward Pascal Siakam. Charania adds that the Sacramento Kings are “emerging as a serious suitor.”

“They’re among the offers and options that Toronto has, and this is gaining interest for Sacramento,” Charania said in a video posted to social media.

He goes on to say that the idea of combining Siakam with all-stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is intriguing to Sacramento. This logic lines up with how the Phoenix Suns built their team around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket and shoots over Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on January 25, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

One obstacle that could prove too difficult to overcome in getting Siakam to Sacramento is the prospect of what happens after this season, however.

At the end of the 2023-2024 season, Siakam will become a free agent, which means that if the Kings were to trade for him, there is a possibility that he will not start the 2024-2025 season in a Sacramento uniform.

“[Siakam] is on an expiring contract of about $38 million. So his willingness and desire to resign as a free agent, whether that’s in Sacramento or [with] another team will play a major role in this,” Charania said.

The NBA trade deadline is February 8, and with this news from Charania, the Sacramento Kings will be a team to watch on the rumor mill until then.

Coincidentally, the Kings host Pascal Siakam and the Raptors on Friday night in a regular season matchup that could prove to have more implications than previously expected.