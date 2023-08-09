SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — The Kings have added more depth to their frontcourt with the signing of Neemias Queta. After spending the first two years of his pro career on a two-way contract, he signed a standard NBA deal on Tuesday.

In two years with Sacramento, the Portuguese center has seen limited action in the NBA, playing in just 20 games. He only saw action in five games this past season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds.

As a two-way player, he spent most of his time with Stockton in the G League, where he thrived. Last season, he led the league in field goal percentage, averaged 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He earned All-G League and All-Defensive G League honors and he finished second in MVP voting.