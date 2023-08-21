SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With training camp opening up in about six weeks, the Kings are adding more depth to their front court to compete when training camp opens in October.

FOX40’s Sean Cunningham spoke with NBA agent Daniel Hazan, who confirmed that the Kings are bringing back Skal Labissiere on a one-year, partially guaranteed deal.

Labissiere, 27, is a former first-round pick, with the Suns drafting him 28th before his draft rights were traded to Sacramento on draft night. He spent nearly three seasons with the Kings before being shipped to Portland in 2019.

The 6-10 forward could be the fifth Kentucky Wildcat on the roster should he make the opening-night roster. Labissiere spent the last two seasons in the G League, most recently in Mexico City and is likely to spend time with the Stockton Kings if he is unable to make the opening night roster.

He last played in the NBA in 2019 with the Trail Blazers. In four total seasons, Labissiere is averaging 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.