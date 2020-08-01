Kings broadcasters in odd position calling game thousands of miles from the NBA Bubble

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gary Gerould, Doug Christie and Kaytie Hunter are leading the Kings broadcasts into uncharted waters.

It’s certainly not ideal, but they have a job to do.

“It’s really different. It’s really unusual and, you know, I’ve been involved in broadcasting all my life and I’ve never encountered anything quite like this,” Gerould said.

The trio, and some behind-the-scenes crew, sit inside the empty Golden 1 Center and watch the game on large monitors — just like you at home.

They are doing it without some of the normal things broadcasters take for granted, since the game is taking place nearly 3,000 miles away at the NBA Bubble in Orlando.

“Normally I’m looking off the ball and I’m looking at the bench, and the player interaction and the coach interaction with the players,” Christie said. “But I’m at the mercy of the camera.”

“You just have to be a little bit more diligent, in terms of how you gather your information,” Hunter said. “It’s not as easy for me to just walk into the Kings locker room before a game and talk to a player that I may need something from. You have to plan a little bit more in advance.”

And how do you make up for the missing 18,000 screaming Kings fans at the arena? The answer is simpler than you’d think.

“Without the energy of a crowd, you have to keep telling yourself, ‘Alright, get hyped up a little bit about this,’ and trying to sustain it over two, two-and-a-half hours. It’s a big challenge,” Gerould said.

“I think the Kings fans and the Kings-fandom excitement level is extremely high, even though I don’t see any of it out there,” Christie said. “I know it’s in the air. I’m just vibing it.”

The handful of games the Kings will play to finish off the regular season all have heightened meaning for a playoff push.

“This is the most important eight games this franchise has played in maybe a decade, so you know it’s going to be exciting,” Hunter said Friday afternoon, ahead of the Kings game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings fell to the Spurs 120-129. Their next game is Sunday against the Orlando Magic.