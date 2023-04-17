SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday morning’s shootaround at Golden 1 Center, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the mindset of his team heading into Game 2 against the Warriors with a 1-0 series lead, bouncing back from a rough night individually in Game 1 despite the win, the hope of Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray also bouncing back from off-nights, and what Sacramento can expect differently from Golden State.

