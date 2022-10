SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Wednesday’s practice at Golden 1 Center, Kings head coach Mike Brown announces to the media that rookie Keegan Murray will be inserted into the starting lineup on Thursday when Sacramento hosts the Memphis Grizzlies. Brown also discusses the 0-3 start to the season, points of emphasis in the team’s two days of practices and the defensive struggles.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction