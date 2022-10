SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat, Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses Sacramento’s first win of the season, his first as coach of the team, the standout players of the game, the adversity met by his team in the game and the 0-4 start to the season, and overcoming the loss of Domantas Sabonis, who fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

