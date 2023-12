SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following a 110-98 loss to Minnesota, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the Timberwolves tough defensive performance against Sacramento on Saturday night, holding De’Aaron Fox scoreless in the fourth quarter, the hot start from Rudy Gobert, his team once again struggling against length and physicality and not being able to find the season’s first win in the second night of a back-to-back.

