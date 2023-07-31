SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown joins FOX40’s Sean Cunningham from Johannesburg, South Africa to discuss making the trip alongside several other coaches, players and staff members for the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program to help grow the game of basketball.

Brown talks about having the opportunity to coach 80 of the top high school prospects throughout the continent of Africa, mentor local coaches, how the game has grown in the 19th year of the NBA’s involvement in Africa, and his ties to the Nigerian national team.