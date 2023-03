SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sacramento’s 123-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the impact of Davion Mitchell, who filled in for All-Star De’Aaron Fox out with a sore hamstring, the zone defense he employed to improve the defensive effort from his team and Domantas Sabonis recording his eighth triple-double of the season.

