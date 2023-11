SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown shares his thoughts on the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament ahead of Friday night’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, says his starting rotation will remain the same with Keon Ellis filling in with the starters with injured point guard De’Aaron Fox out and talks about how Fox is assisting the team while being unable to play.

