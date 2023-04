SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown speaks with reporters following Tuesday’s practice, looking ahead to Wednesday’s Game 5 of the opening round playoff series with Golden State, talking about De’Aaron Fox’s fractured left index finger on his shooting hand, watching him closely as he’ll try to play in that game, the 2-2 playoff series with the Warriors and playing faster than they’ve shown in previous games.

Wednesday’s Game 5 tips-off from Golden 1 Center at 7:00 p.m.