SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses his tough love for his rookie Keegan Murray, getting a victory in the first of two consecutive games with the Houston Rockets, the play from Chimezie Metu in that contest, an update on Kevin Huerter who missed Wednesday’s game with a non-COVID illness and his support for the Sacramento State Hornets men’s basketball team.

