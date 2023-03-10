SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The next day after he unleashed some harsh comments about his team following Thursday’s win over the New York Knicks, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about holding his players accountable, the players giving him the freedom to coach his team hard, learning that from longtime Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, the desire for De’Aaron Fox to have a more balanced game and living up to the standard they set as a team at the beginning of the season.

