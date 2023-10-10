SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Prior to leaving for Anaheim for the second exhibition test against the Los Angeles Lakers, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks to reporters on Tuesday afternoon about the lessons from the preseason opening loss in Vancouver against the Toronto Raptors, the poor transition defense, the impact of Keegan Murray and Davion Mitchell in that game, as well as how he sees Sasha Vezenkov fitting into Sacramento’s rotations.

The Kings will face their second preseason opponent when they meet the Lakers in Anaheim on Wednesday night at the Honda Center.