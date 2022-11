SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the recent success from his team, who are on a five game winning streak headed into Sunday’s contest with the Detroit Pistons. He talks about Sacramento’s chemistry, Malik Monk’s joy, getting Keegan Murray back at practice from a back injury and having Adam Cheyer, the founder of Apple’s Siri and Change.org, visit with the team following Saturday’s practice.

