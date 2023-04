SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses Sacramento’s three straight losses in their opening round playoff series with Golden State, facing a 3-2 series deficit heading into Friday’s Game 6, reflecting on the lessons from the loss in Game 5, the struggle with perimeter shooting, playing desperate with the season on the brink of elimination and the confidence he has to force a Game 7 on Sunday.

