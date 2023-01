SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Wednesday’s 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets, the big fourth quarter performance from Trey Lyles, responding from a rough third quarter, Keegan Murray answering the rebounding challenge, moving into fourth in the Western Conference standings and learning about Sacramento State’s “Stingers Up” hand gesture.

