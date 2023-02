SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown sits down with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham and Chris Tavarez for a wide-ranging interview to talk about the early season accomplishments, the belief he has in his team, his first season thus far in Sacramento and having Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox play in the upcoming NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.

