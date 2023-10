SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown shares his thoughts about Sunday’s 132-127 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers, De’Aaron Fox injuring his right ankle in the game and trying to play through it before needing to exit in the overtime session, Kevin Huerter’s enormous 3-pointer to help seal the victory and having Malik Monk and Keegan Murray provide a big spark.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction