SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s practice, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the participation from some of his injured players, the adjustment Sasha Vezenkov is making, how he envisions some of his rotations to begin the season, the defensive jump he’s hoping his team can make and the growth of Keegan Murray in hopes of forming a “big 3” with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

