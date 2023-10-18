SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Wednesday’s 116-115 preseason loss in San Francisco, the game-winner from Stephen Curry to lift the Golden State Warriors, the improved play from Sacramento for their best outing of the preseason schedule, Davion Mitchell’s hot shooting in the first half, having Kevin Huerter back in the starting five and rookie Colby Jones stepping up to play with higher rotational players.

