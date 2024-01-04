SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the Kings 138-135 double overtime victory over the Magic on Wednesday night, head coach Mike Brown talks to the media about Sacramento overcoming some adversity to find a way to win, getting big performances to get over an off-night from De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk’s season-high 37-point performance, the seventh triple-double by Domantas Sabonis and the incredible performance from Orlando’s Paolo Banchero.

