SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown cites the Warriors setting a tone with pace and physicality, as Golden State jumps on Sacramento with a 114-97 Game 3 victory, his team not responding well to the physicality, poor shooting from the perimeter in the series, Keegan Murray’s struggles and in game frustrations on display.

