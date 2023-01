SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his observations of Friday’s 139-114 thumping of the Rockets to sweep the two-game series at Golden 1 Center, the big moments from several key players, Sacramento being five games over the .500 mark at the halfway point of the season and pleads for All-Star attention, and consideration for Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox.

