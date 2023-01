SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Magic at Golden 1 Center, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the problem Orlando poses in the paint due to the length of that roster, the defensive deficiencies that continue to haunt Sacramento, the addition of PJ Dozier on a 10 day contract and his pick for the College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction