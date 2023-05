SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Sunday’s 120-100 season ending loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of their playoff series, the poor second half performance from his team, the incredible 50-point outing from Stephen Curry to propel Golden State into the next round, the sting he will carry into the summer and the bright future Sacramento has after their first postseason experience in 16 seasons.

