SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday afternoon’s practice, Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses the severity of the Domantas Sabonis injury, an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb, Sacramento preparing to go with Alex Len in the event Sabonis cannot play and the back-to-back home games with the Nuggets being treated like a mini-postseason series.

