SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks to reporters following Wednesday’s practice in Sacramento about the suspension of Warriors forward Draymond Green, carrying a 2-0 series lead into San Francisco, De’Aaron Fox winning the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award and how Domantas Sabonis may be officiated going forward in the series.

Game 3 between the Kings and Warriors will take place Thursday night in San Francisco. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.