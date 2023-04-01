SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Following Saturday’s practice, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about what it meant to his team to see so many fans welcome his team back from Portland in the middle of the night at the airport, the playing time for Alex Len, the chatter by those who believe in the season’s success and those who don’t, the preparations for the playoffs with the remaining five games before the postseason, possibility of clinching the Pacific Division title and coaching against Gregg Popovich on Sunday.

