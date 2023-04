SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the final practice ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 matchup with the Warriors, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the excitement throughout the Northern California region for this playoff series, the expected rotation number for the game, the readiness of his squad and the love he’s received for receiving the honor of being named NBCA’s Coach of the Year.

Saturday’s game between the Kings and Warriors will tip-off at Golden 1 Center at 5:30 p.m.