SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about what he’s seeing from De’Aaron Fox, who rejoined the team at practice for the first time since spraining his right ankle and missed the last five games. Brown talks about the team’s progress over the past two wins, playing better with physicality, the impact Domantas Sabonis is having and looks ahead to Monday’s challenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

