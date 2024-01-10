(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Kings’ all-star Domantas Sabonis is set to appear on an upcoming Netflix documentary series.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sabonis is one of five NBA stars that will be featured on the Netflix series modeled after “Quarterback” released by the streaming service last summer.

•Video Above: Domantas Sabonis donates food, works with Sacramento Food Bank volunteers

Joining Sabonis in the series are Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is also serving as a producer, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Sabonis is having an All-Star caliber season for the Kings, averaging 20.1 points per game and career highs of 12.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest. As of Jan. 10, Sabonis leads the league with 32 double-doubles and ranks second in triple-double with nine.

The Athletic reported the series has begun taping and is being produced in a partnership with James’ SpringHill Company, former president Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

James had reportedly been in talks with Netflix to create a documentary series centered around NBA players’ lives.

The series is expected to resemble “Quarterback,” which followed NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season.

Omaha Productions was involved in “Quarterback,” working with NFL Films and 2PM Productions to produce the series. In July, Manning said the NFL documentary series was renewed for a second season.