SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings second round draft picks Colby Jones of Xavier and Furman’s Jalen Slawson participate in their introductory press conference in Sacramento with GM Monte McNair.

Both players talk about their excitement to land with their first NBA team, what it meant to Jones to see the Kings move up via trade to take him with the 34th pick and the experience interacting with coach Mike Brown and several teammates since landing in Sacramento on Monday.

The Kings will open summer mini-camp ahead of next week’s California Classic, the official start of NBA Summer League. California Classic will take place at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on July 3 and 5, before the team heads to the Las Vegas Summer League beginning Friday, July 7.