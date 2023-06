SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings second round draft picks Colby Jones and Jalen Slawson touched down in Sacramento on Monday afternoon for the first time since last week’s NBA Draft. Both rookies were welcomed by fans, general manager Monte McNair, assistant GM Wes Wilcox, former head coach Alvin Gentry and other Kings staffers at Sacramento International Airport.

