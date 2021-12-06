Kings enjoy break before game against Magic at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a three-day stretch with no games before they welcome in a struggling Orlando Magic team to the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.

This time is invaluable for the Kings who can finally log some practice hours with interim head coach Alvin Gentry. The team has been playing almost every other day since Gentry took over, and with some success, they are 4-3 with Gentry in charge.

“You know, it’s just good to have a couple of days to have real practices,” Gentry said. “It doesn’t happen very often so we’re just trying to take advantage of the situation and being able to, number one, as I said, clean up some things offensively and defensively. And then, number two, the overall rest. I think it’s good.”

“Yeah, I think it’s good for us,” said Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox. “We get to come in here, we get to practice, get after each other and, you know, just get prepared for this next home game and then go out on the road for a few games.”

Playing well at home is one of the many inconsistencies the Kings hope to tackle, the team is currently 6-6 on the road and just 4-8 this season when playing in front of the home crowd.

“It’s really hard to win on the road so in order for you to be in the race or have a chance, opportunities you have to take care of business at home,” Gentry said.

“Just haven’t won games at home, you have to protect home court,” Fox explained.

The Kings credit their last win at the Golden 1 Center against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday to their improved defensive effort.

“I mean, the last few games we’ve been able to get stops, you know. They haven’t been super high-scoring games, and we’ve been able to get out and run as much as we could,” Fox said. “But I think it all starts on the defensive end.”