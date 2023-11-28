SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Tuesday morning’s shootaround ahead of that night’s game with the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Kings forward Keegan Murray, who will not play in that game, talks about the progression he’s made after missing the previous two games due to soreness in his lower back, how his return is dependent upon pain tolerance, what he’s seen from his team as they play without him and getting able to return to practice the day before.

The Kings and Warriors tip-off Tuesday night’s game at Golden 1 Center at 7:00 p.m.