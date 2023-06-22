SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings general manager Monte McNair meets with reporters following the NBA Draft after Sacramento moves the 24th pick to the Dallas Mavericks, the deal with the Boston Celtics to land Xavier’s Colby Jones in the second round, selecting Jalen Slawson of Furman with the 54th pick, how the night unfolded compared to the team’s expectations coming into Thursday night and the addition of Lindsey Harding and Anjali Ranadive as head coach of the Stockton Kings.

