SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Meeting with the media on Wednesday afternoon, Kings general manager Monte McNair talks about the season’s accomplishments, him winning the NBA’s Executive of the Year award in his third year with Sacramento, identifying the priorities of the offseason, free agency for Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis being extension eligible, the playoff loss to the Warriors and the possibility of adding EuroLeague star Sasha Vezenkov next season.

