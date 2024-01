SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown shares his thoughts of Tuesday’s 111-104 loss to the Hornets at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento setting a season-high with 21 turnovers in the defeat, seeing his team play lazy at times, the career-high 11 turnovers from Domantas Sabonis, his third quarter heated moment with Malik Monk and Terry Rozier making his team pay with a 34-point effort.

The Kings (19-13) will return to Golden 1 Center on Wednesday to host the Orlando Magic (19-14).